The world's largest pizza chain could return to Tamworth.
Pizza Hut submitted plans for a new store in South Tamworth, earlier this month.
The multinational pizza firm closed its Peel Street store in 2020 after suffering storm damage in late 2019.
But the company issued a DA to Tamworth Regional Council on June 8 for sewerage work and shop fit out at 248, Goonoo Goonoo Road.
The Peel Street store wasn't the first Tamworth Pizza Hut to fall into disrepair.
An earlier Pizza Hut franchise, which once operated on Bridge Street, spent years abandoned before being demolished to make way for a medical facility.
Abandoned since at least 2014, the eyesore was cleared away in early 2022.
The $3.3 million upgrade will permit a neighbouring orthodontics business to migrate into better facilities.
If approved, the new Pizza Hut will join a pair of new, locally-owned, pizza restaurants.
Tamworth businessman Nav Virk plans to open his first pizza restaurant, Bella Mozzarella, soon, serving pizza, pasta and desserts
The multinational will also have to compete with Papa Luigi's, which opened in 2020.
Luke and Joanna Vitalone converted what had been the Tamworth Town and Country into the traditional Italian restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locals can also get a meal from Presto Gourmet Pizzeria, a locally-owned restaurant in South Tamworth.
Founded in Kansas in 1958, Pizza Hut operates franchises which are pure takeaway and which are dine-in restaurants.
It's unclear whether the new Tamworth store will be one or the other, or a hybrid.
Pizza Hut was contacted for comment on this story.
