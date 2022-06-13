NAV Virk likes to keep busy.
With a six-month-old baby at home, multiple businesses in full swing and plenty more in the works, the Tamworth local has no shortage of work to do.
Set to hit the city soon, one of his newest ventures will be a traditional Italian restaurant, Bella Mozzarella, serving pizza, pasta and desserts. A pork belly pizza will be unique to the menu.
Bringing international food and products into the Tamworth area is a passion of Mr Virk's, who is originally from India.
In 2018, he moved to Tamworth from Perth in search of less traffic, and a bit more quiet.
The fact that he couldn't find a supermarket which serviced the needs of the city's multicultural communities was an opportunity he decided to grab.
Two years later, VIRK Supermarket was born, and he's been working hard at growing it ever since.
It brings products from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Fiji, South Africa, Pakistan and more under the one roof on Peel Street.
"In Tamworth, you will find all communities of people, so I think I'm serving 20 communities from this shop," he said.
"If you come from Sydney to Brisbane, you will only find me, this one is the biggest supermarket in the middle."
Mr Virk's other newest venture, currently unnamed, will serve the people of Taminda breakfast, and grow his collection of food trucks to two, joining Virk Kebabs on Wheels.
It hasn't been all growth, though.
Exporting into Tamworth can be a challenge, said Mr Virk. He must hire his own staff and trucks to bring in the products he stocks in the supermarket.
"It's been a hassle that I can't get anything and no one delivers to Tamworth from Sydney or Brisbane, I have to get everything organised by transport," he said.
Mr Virk also supplies wholesale to about 30 other small businesses in the region.
But his work doesn't end there.
"People might not believe it, but I still drive Buslines with the Buslines company," he said.
"I want to be busy. I want to make the most of it."
The new restaurant will be located at 533 Peel Street, Tamworth.
