Blind singer ten year old Morgan Tyrrell proved the power of self belief to overcome disability in stunning performances at the Tamworth Eisteddfod to win two competitions

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated June 15 2022 - 4:32am, first published 2:00am
Singing Solo: Morgan Tyrrell performs to a crowded Chapel Theatre. Photo: Peter Hardin.

When it comes to singing, having perfect pitch makes for a powerful performer, which is certainly true for Morgan Tyrrell who won both the popular solo and musical theatre competition at the Tamworth Eisteddfod on Tuesday.

