When it comes to singing, having perfect pitch makes for a powerful performer, which is certainly true for Morgan Tyrrell who won both the popular solo and musical theatre competition at the Tamworth Eisteddfod on Tuesday.
Taking to the stage no fewer than three times, Morgan also performed in the vocal solo for those 12 years and under.
Under the best of circumstances, singing in front of a crowd can be an intimidating prospect.
For Morgan, the challenge of performing is even more pronounced by the fact she's completely blind.
While this could easily be interpreted as a disadvantage, Morgan's record shows that her problems are completely overcome by her passion and talent.
Morgan's mother, Belinda Tyrrell, said that they spent a lot of time finding her strengths and discovered she has perfect pitch.
"She learns the words to songs and often the tunes just by listening," she said.
Morgan has matched this natural talent with hard work in learning braille music, and has just attended a braille music camp run by famous blind singer from The Voice, Juliee Anne Bell.
Morgan is currently a member of the Opera Australia Children's Choir, and will be performing with them in Tamworth in August this year.
Morgan said she has some very big plans for her career beyond this.
"I think my main dream is to go on The Voice," she said.
To prepare for such high aims Morgan has set herself the goal of performing at as many Eisteddfods - such as the Tamworth Eisteddfod - as possible.
"Last year I did two Eisteddfods. This year I'm doing like six," she said
Mrs Tyrrell said Morgan is also performing in two choirs today (Wednesday), both her school choir and a conservatorium one.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
