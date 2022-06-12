The Northern Daily Leader
Central North power their way to Richardson Shield silverware


By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 12 2022 - 12:33pm, first published 10:00am
Champions: The Central North men celebrate their first Richardson Shield since 2015.

Central North's first home Richardson Shield triumph was about more than getting their hands back on some silverware. It was about restoring some pride in the jersey and hopefully encouraging more players to get involved in the rep program.



Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

