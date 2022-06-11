Caldwell Cup/Richardson Shield
Central West 23 d Hunter 0
Far North Coast 29 d Mid North Coast 7
Illawarra 50 d Hunter 3
Central Coast 47 d Mid North Coast 5
Central West 24 d Illawarra 7
Central Coast 39 d Far North Coast 26
Central North 26 d Western Plains 23
Thomson Cup (women)
Hunter 66 d Far North Coast 7
Central North 22 d New England 0
Central West 11 d Mid North Coast 7
Mid North Coast 22 d Central Coast 3
Central West 26 d Central Coast 0
Hunter 47 d New England 0
Central North 41 d Far North Coast 0
Central North 8 d Hunter 8
New England 26 d Far North Coast 7
Rowlands Colts Cup:
Central West 16 d Hunter 12
Central Coast 19 d Far North Coast 12
Far North Coast 25 d Hunter 5
Central Coast 22 d Illawarra 7
Central West 24 d Illawarra 0
