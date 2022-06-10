The pinnacle tournament on the NSW country rugby calendar is being played over two massive days at Tamworth this long weekend.
The Country Championships will feature teams from across the bush, with games played at Scully Park and Ken Chillingworth Oval.
There will be men's, women's and colts contests.
The action starts at 8am on both days. The Leader's rugby tragic Samantha Newsam will be there to give you a blow-by-blow account of selected big matchups
She will get it under way with the New England-Central North women's match at 8.50am on Saturday.
