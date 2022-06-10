The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

2022 NSW rugby Country Championships live scores | the Leader

By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 10 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOOTY FEAST: Buckle up for two days of super-charged Country Championships action.

The pinnacle tournament on the NSW country rugby calendar is being played over two massive days at Tamworth this long weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.