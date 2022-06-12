Central North women's coach Jeremy Maslen couldn't have been prouder of the Kookaburra's Country Championship performance, and believes they are only going to get better and better.
Improving on their fourth last year, they became the first Central North side to reach the final at a women's 15-a-side Country Championship.
Central West ultimately proved too strong, the Blue Bullettes completing a Thomson Cup three-peat 23-0.
But for Maslen and the Kookaburras, just making the final felt like a win.
That was evident in their reaction when Jess Baker's last minute penalty sailed over to clinch an 8-6 win over Hunter in their final pool game on Saturday, and secure them top spot in their pool and a shot at the silverware, after they had in their earlier games defeated New England (22-nil) and Far North Coast (41-nil).
"The girls deserved it," Maslen said following the Hunter win.
"We have worked so hard for four months."
In the final the Bullettes took the lead through the boot of player of the tournament Jacinta Windsor four minutes in, and from there controlled the contest. Not so much on the scoreboard but in the pressure they asserted.
It was wave after wave of attack.
"It was a tough game," Maslen said.
"They're a well disciplined side, well structured side."
The Kookaburras, for much of the game, just couldn't really get any good territory or possession to get themselves in the game.
"That came back to discipline, giving away penalties," Maslen said, the count heavily favouring Central West.
Still they held the defending champions well.
It was only 13-nil at half-time and stayed at that until midway through the second half.
"They all dug deep, they all gave everything they had," Maslen said.
"I can't ask for any more."
Along with their illdiscipline, another big factor was the fact that Central West play 15s regularly. Maslen acknowledged that was telling. It is a very different game to 7s, and even to 10s.
"I spoke to their coach Matt Waterford after the game, and he came over and spoke to the ladies and said he was so impressed and they were so impressed that we play 10-a-side here, not even regularly, once every two or three weeks, and produced that quality from our rep team," he said.
Now it's about building on what they achieved over the weekend.
Maslen sees no reason they can't with the young talent that played at the championships and coming through from the juniors.
There were several players who would have been in consideration but were away with the Central North under-18s.
