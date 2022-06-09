Kim Flett would have observed many twilights from her "secret" camping spots, when the faint light of the setting sun added to the magical quality of rustic landscapes - those "God, it's great to be alive" moments.
Camping and fishing trips align with the 24-year-old Tamworthian's great sense of family, and of loved ones bonding.
"I'm a very family-orientated person," said the first-year apprentice tiler, who has 10 brothers and sisters. She added: "We've actually got a few [camping] spots near Lake Keepit. I can't tell you too much."
"Yeah, we do have secret spots," she replied.
When asked if it was hard to keep a secret with so many siblings, the former welder replied: "Not really. I never really had secrets, as my family are pretty open and honest."
Flett, the Manilla Tigers No 1, is "gobsmacked" to be leading the Group 4 league-tag best and fairest race. But then again, she has all those siblings.
"We used to run around the yard pretending we were a whole football team," she said of her brothers and sisters, and her childhood.
Flett's 14 best and fairest points after eight games are four more than second-placed Rebekah Jenkins of Kootingal-Moonbi. The seventh-placed Tigers have a bye this weekend.
The Tigers appeal to Flett's family-minded nature.
"I got asked to go to different clubs, but I like Manilla Tigers. It's pretty much like a home team," she said.
When Manilla host the Bears on Saturday week, Flett's fiancee Hannah Peterson will be there cheering her on. They couple got engaged in December. Flett popped the question at twilight at the Oxley Lookout.
"We went out for dinner, and then drove up there," she said. "It was beautiful ... It was just perfect."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
