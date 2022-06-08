Northern NSW Football has unveiled Mitchell O'Keefe as its Northern Inland regional football officer.
O'Keefe is well known in the Northern Inland football community through his leadership roles at Oxley Vale Attunga - both as a player and an administrator - and his time as a senior referee in the region.
He had been working for NNSWF in a casual capacity, overseeing Northern Inland match days on Friday nights and Saturdays.
His initial NNSWF priorities will include convening an all-clubs meeting and drafting an aligned operational plan for football in the Northern Inland region, in collaboration with NNSWF's executive.
O'Keefe said the "one constant" in his life had been football.
"It has had an impact on everything - from the person I've become, to my social groups, to meeting my wife ... and having my two wonderful children," he said.
O'Keefe said he would "focus on being the initial point of contact for all our local clubs across Northern Inland".
He said he would also "oversee our competitions to make sure they are running as smoothly and efficiently as our clubs deserve".
"There are many things I hope to achieve in this role including the continued growth of football in our region and to provide as many opportunities for the development of our youth and seniors as we can."
NNSWF CEO David Eland thanked the Northern Inland football community for their patience throughout the recruitment process leading to O'Keefe's appointment.
"I'm very confident our patience has paid off and Mitch will prove to be a great appointment for the game throughout Northern Inland," Eland said.
