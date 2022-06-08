Jared Edwards arrived at North Tamworth last month like a used, gift-wrapped present that still has abundant appeal.
The 32-year-old centre had not played rugby league since 2019, when he was part of Bundarra's premiership success, but his pedigree would have impressed the Bears.
As a former Knights signing and an entrenched first-grader in the Newcastle competition for most of last decade, Edwards' arrival at Jack Woolaston Oval has provided the club with a highly experienced and menacing right-side threat.
Despite not playing footy since Bundarra's 2019 grand final win, and only having his first training run with Norths late last month, he started in both his games for the Bears - debuting in a win over Moree on May 28.
In a 44-6 defeat of Boggabri at Norths on Saturday, his powerful running and imposing build caught the eye. Watch out rivals once he gets more mileage in the legs.
"I've played two 80-minute games now," he said. "And considering I haven't ran in three years ... [I] suppose I can only get fitter."
He added: "I literally haven't ran since 2019 - just with Covid and work and no footy, but here I am."
With a gravely voice and liberal sprinkling of grey flecks in his neatly groomed, dark hair and beard, Edwards has the presence of someone more advanced in years.
He also has the rugby league CV of someone once identified as a potential NRL player. In 2008 and 2009, he played SG Ball Cup for the Knights. In 2010, he was a reserve-grader for the club.
"I got injured and I fell out of love with the game," he said. "I'd been training and doing it for six years [chasing an NRL career]. Yeah, just had no love for the game."
Edwards' passion for rugby league was rekindled at the Macquarie Scorpions, his junior club, before leaving them for a season with Cessnock in 2015 and then a season with South Newcastle.
He gravitated towards this part of the world, after winning the 2017 premiership with Souths, to be closer to his children.
Settling in Armidale, the father of five played for Narwan in 2018 - losing the grand final to McIntyre that year - before joining Bundarra the following year.
"It's different, it's different," he said of relocating to Armidale. "I've got no family or friends in Armidale; that's the hard thing."
Edwards gravitated towards North Tamworth because of his friendship with Bears second-rower Josh Schmiedel, his former Macquarie Scorpions and Newcastle rep-side teammate.
Edwards still lives in Armidale, where he works as a truck driver and helps care for his newborn daughter.
"I finally got one [a premiership] in 2017 and said I'd hang the boots up," he said. "But I'm 32 now and still running around. I've got another year or two left in me."
Bears coach Paul Boyce said Edwards' experience "has been really good for us", given the side's youthfulness.
"In particular, I think he's been exceptionally good for young [winger] Amachai Roberts' game," Boyce said. "Just his talk and his experience has really rubbed off on Amachai."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
