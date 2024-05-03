Oakey Glen offers outstanding blend of production and rural lifestyle

Oakey Glen is a well-presented and tidy property offering an outstanding blend of production and lifestyle, close to town, bitumen roads to the gate with all the hard work done. Being sold to facilitate a downsize, Oakey Glen is offered for genuine sale having been held by the vendors for over 20 years. Inspections by appointment, with all genuine interest welcomed and offers prior to auction considered. For more information, please call Riley Gibson on 0417 441 688.