Oakey Glen offers outstanding blend of production and rural lifestyle

5 beds | 1.2 bath | 4 car
Oakey Glen is situated in the very well-regarded area of Trevallyn Road only 10km west of Barraba. The Trevallyn Road area is renowned for its quality country, fertile soils and bitumen road access. Conveniently, the front gate is a neat 100km to Tamworth CBD, providing access to a range of markets, the renown AELEC and a vast array of shopping, medical and educational facilities.
A quality blend of country, offering a good mix of soft arable flats through to rolling, lightly timbered hills. The whole of the property spans approximately 179.66 hectares or 444 acres. Approximately 75.8 hectares or 187.3 acres is arable, currently sown to both permanent pastures and fodder crop. Approximately 20ha is sown to digit (new and established), approximately 14ha to a pasture blend of predominantly lucerne and phalaris and approximately 30ha to oats. Soil types range from soft chocolate flats through to rolling basalt hills, with timber mainly whitebox and apple gum.
Water is a feature of Oakey Glen with the property having two bores. The main bore is equipped with an electric submersible pump servicing 12 concrete stock water troughs. There are 5 dams in total, with either a dam or a dam and a trough in each paddock. The home is serviced by rainwater, and the second bore is unequipped.
A key feature, the homestead, is presented in outstanding order. The five bedroom plus study home has been recently updated to combine modern features with historic charm. Featuring impressive 10-foot ceilings, spacious kitchen with 40mm stone tops with the original part of the home being double brick, wood fire and split system air conditioning for climate control, light filled north facing sunroom and above ground pool. The real highlight is the established gardens and mature trees, with great views from every window.
Oakey Glen is well improved and features a good set of steel cattle yards with concrete race and undercover crush, two stables, round yard and small arena, machinery and car shed, good fencing throughout (13 main paddocks), old woolshed and an older cottage. Interestingly the older cottage is on a separate title of approximately 100 acres and could potentially be rebuilt and separated from the main property (subject to relevant approvals).
Oakey Glen is a well-presented and tidy property offering an outstanding blend of production and lifestyle, close to town, bitumen roads to the gate with all the hard work done. Being sold to facilitate a downsize, Oakey Glen is offered for genuine sale having been held by the vendors for over 20 years. Inspections by appointment, with all genuine interest welcomed and offers prior to auction considered. For more information, please call Riley Gibson on 0417 441 688.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.