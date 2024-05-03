Creslea offers equestrian elegance and rural living in renovated homestead

4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
"Creslea" is located just 7.9 (approximately *) kilometres to the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) and 13* kilometres to Tamworth CBD.
Situated on 53.31* hectares (131* acres) with stunning views from the homestead overlooking the Goonoo Goonoo Creek and onto the surrounding mountains the property is in a prime location for the equine enthusiast wanting to be close to AELEC.
It would also suit a downsizing farmer still wanting to run cattle or sheep.
Presented in pristine condition with all the hard work done the property is turn key ready for its next owner.
The property features a beautifully renovated homestead with quality appliances and fittings throughout and finished in neutral colours that will not date over time.
A fantastic expansive open plan kitchen, dining and family room is surrounded by glass windows that overlook stunning views.
The kitchen is breathtaking with a huge breakfast bench, a walk-in pantry, Bosch Dishwasher and Franke oven and cooktop.
Timber plank floors are easy-care and a stunning colour that blends beautifully with the kitchen
Eight* foot ceilings allow for maximum air flow during Tamworth's balmy summers.
New Daikin reverse cycle ducted and zoned air conditioning throughout the whole home and an open fire in the second living area ensure year round comfort.
The main open plan living area overlooks the inground saltwater pool which is great for watching the kids.
Four good sized bedrooms come complete with built-in robes and fans.
