ANOTHER fast food outlet could soon be added to the city's growing list of options, with Portuguese-themed restaurant Oporto eyeing off a second location in Tamworth.
The international chicken chain has revealed its plans to demolish an existing service station on Goonoo Goonoo Road in South Tamworth, to make way for its newest drive-thru restaurant.
Advertisement
The site currently operates as a BP service station with a convenience store and a Subway fast food outlet.
But the developer hopes to build a larger structure in its place which would house a 30 seat dining area, kitchen and service area, and an additional 10 car drive-thru and 26 car car park.
Once complete, the BP would resume operation at the revamped site.
In planning documents submitted to Tamworth Regional Council the developer said its aim is to "provide convenient quality food" and "meet growing demand in the South Tamworth area and wider region".
"Based on determination of similar developments in the local area and the assessment of potential environmental impacts, we do not believe there are any issues in terms of site suitability," the plans read.
Tamworth is already home to a drive-thru Oporto on Marius Street, opposite the East Tamworth McDonald's.
READ ALSO:
If approved, the South Tamworth Oporto would initially operate between 9am and 10pm, but it hopes to eventually operate 24/7, to match the current operating approval for the existing BP service station.
The restaurant would need to hire 15 staff, and would have an average of four to six staff onsite during the day, and a minimum of three staff on during the night.
The current brick buildings on site were constructed around 1987, but the new Oporto would have a "modern design" with "high quality materials and finishes that will not be out of character with surrounding commercial development".
Oporto opened its first restaurant in the Sydney suburb of Bondi in 1986, but now has more than 100 eat in and takeaway venues in Australia and New Zealand.
Oporto didn't respond by deadline when contacted for comment on Monday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.