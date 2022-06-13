The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Portuguese-themed restaurant chain Oporto eyes off second Tamworth venue to meet 'growing demand'

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
June 13 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MORE FAST FOOD: The current BP service station at 399 Goonoo Goonoo Road, Hillvue, would be transformed into a drive-thru Oporto (inset). Photo: Peter Hardin

ANOTHER fast food outlet could soon be added to the city's growing list of options, with Portuguese-themed restaurant Oporto eyeing off a second location in Tamworth.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.