The Woodley's Volkswagen dealership in Tamworth has cemented its place in the top dealerships of the nation, having won one of only ten premium dealership awards from Volkswagen.
The company was awarded Premium Dealer Status for 2021 at Volkswagen Australia's awards night.
Not only was this a major win for the Woodley family, but also for Tamworth as a regional centre, owner Mark Woodley said. It's the first time they've won the award.
Mr Woodley said it was very exciting given his family's long history in the automotive industry.
"It's a family business from 1919. We first got into the motor vehicle industry due to a husband and wife team," he said.
"Largely due to the wife being able to sow the hood. She was a seamstress and the vintage cars had a hood."
Being a luxury brand, not immediately associated with rural and regional Australia, the win was far more difficult to attain than it would be in say, Sydney.
He said there were a number a factors behind the success that spoke more to the commitment of the team at the dealership to overcoming the challenges of being a regional dealership.
One of the major challenges has been the supply issues experienced by all dealerships over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite that, there was a 14.5 per cent increase in the number of cars bought by Australians in 2021, with COVID-19 meaning many reallocated travel money during the pandemic
However, Mr Woodley said the award was reflective largely of the staff performing their roles to a high standard, rather than selling a certain number of vehicles.
Mr Woodley said the criteria they had to fulfill to win the award was extremely stringent.
"There's twelve different categories you have to excel in, that you have to go above and beyond in," he said.
"Those are things from customer care, you customer surveys, your customers' opinions. How you are in the sales side of customers' opinions and how you are in the service side."
There has also been significant upgrades to their dealership space, including full cover in the parking area as well as a renovation of the main entry space to make it more consistent with the premium product they're selling.
"That's everything from the tiles you walk on, to the type of chair you sit in, the counter, [having] furniture from Germany," he said.
As for the next 12 months, Mr Woodley said he's looking forward to servicing the local region.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
