A RURAL community is gearing up to reap the benefits of becoming the next stop on the silo art trail as the art project's four-year planning phase continues.
A Quirindi cafe called 'Silos' is up for sale and has been marketed as an opportunity to make the most of its connection to the painted towers.
Reports from the Quirindi Silo Art Committee show visitors could increase by 49,000 per year and generate $10.2 million. The process to feature an artwork on the silos has been calculated to cost a total of $593,092.
Liverpool Plains Shire mayor Doug Hawkins said the council would be reluctant to fork out the full amount for the project.
But, the council has secured $250,000 from the federal government to upgrade the roads near the silos to accommodate traffic.
"I think it's fantastic that a local organisation have taken this on," he said. "And I think in the long run, it'll turn out a good thing for the community."
The committee will find out if it receives the government grants it needs within the next six weeks.
"In terms of actually getting the job done, we're waiting on those grant applications and looking at other grant avenues that we can put in for," committee secretary Robert Lewis said.
The committee is keeping the design up their sleeve, but Perth's Peter Ryan is the chosen artist.
A night-time light show will blend in with the artwork - a point of difference from other silo art across regional Australia.
Community contributions to the design concept included sunflowers, wheat, grain, horses, trains, Indigenous culture, Anzacs and more.
"It's bringing tourism to the town, but it's also giving people in Quirindi a sense of pride," Mr Lewis said.
