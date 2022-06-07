The Northern Daily Leader
Liverpool Plains: Quirindi silos artwork set to boost tourism

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
June 7 2022 - 8:00pm
SILO SPRUCE: Designer of a model of the Quirindi Silos on display in the Quirindi Library Leah Robertson, Ian Carter, Ray Lamb. Photo: Supplied

A RURAL community is gearing up to reap the benefits of becoming the next stop on the silo art trail as the art project's four-year planning phase continues.

