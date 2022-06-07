The Northern Daily Leader
Independent Education Union slams pay cut at Tamworth's Carinya Christian School school

Andrew Messenger
Andrew Messenger
Updated June 7 2022 - 9:13am, first published 8:00am
BATTLE BREWING: Teachers at Tamworth's Carinya Christian School could find themselves locked in a dispute over wages. Photo: file

Teachers at Tamworth's Carinya Christian School could find themselves locked in a dispute over wages, with the teacher's union slamming the private school for offering one of the biggest pay cuts of any school in the state.

