THREE of the region's Christian schools will continue to expand with a share of $1.7 million to go towards "exciting" new facilities.
Carinya Christian School has kicked off a large building project across its Tamworth and Gunnedah campuses, with everything from new learning hubs to music lecture theatres in the works.
The Tamworth campus has received $500,000 in funding from the Federal Government's 2022 Capital Grants Program, while $800,000 will go to the Gunnedah campus.
Carinya's school business manager, Stephen Carter, said the money will fund a variety of projects focusing on secondary facilities.
"At the Tamworth campus, we're renovating and extending our science labs and science prep room, as well as our senior student amenities," he said.
"We've gone from about eight toilets overall to about 22 toilets which is fantastic for the kids.
"Then we are redeveloping secondary classrooms, which will create a total of nine secondary classrooms and a very large staff room, in combination with student outside covered areas."
The last piece of the project will be an extension of the school's performing arts centre to provide gallery seating, which is due for completion in Term 3.
"Classes will take place in there on a daily basis but the theatre will be able to accommodate much larger groups as well," Mr Carter said.
"It will be a great spot for musical and drama performances."
In Gunnedah, the funds will go towards a state-of-the-art new library, meeting room, offices, reception area and staff room.
Principal Alex Wharton said it's all part of the school's stage 3 building works program, as it continues to expand with the recent acquisition of a space for a new prep school at 42 Elgin Street.
"We've bought the house closest to our school, and we've got plans to transform it into a new prep and early learning program, which is really consistent with the Gunnedah market and growth," he said.
"We've got something like three new early centres opening up in town here at the moment because of this ongoing population boom."
Namoi Valley Christian School in Wee Waa is the third non-government school in the region to benefit from the funding this year, securing $400,000 to construct a new general learning area, food technology room and science laboratory.
The new learning spaces will form the first stage of the school's building master plan, in the development of a new Year 7 to 10 campus.
The federal government has approved more than $145 million worth of capital projects for private schools in 2022.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
