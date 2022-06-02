A majority of the people in Nundle don't want energy giant Engie to build a wind turbine project above the town, according to a poll conducted by the local MP.
But the French energy giant said the poll only demonstrates most people don't have a view either way, at all, with two-thirds of residents not responding to the mailed survey.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the 2022 survey was his second poll for the project, coming after a 2020 phone survey found the community split evenly on the proposed project.
Two years later the community answer was a clear no.
"In March and April this year two letters were sent to 667 local residents, the first letter to inform residents that the survey was on its way and the second containing the survey," Mr Anderson said.
"Of those 667 residents, 28 per cent of people responded and I sincerely thank those who have shared views and concerns.
"Of the 28 per cent of respondents 58.9 per cent of the communities of Nundle, Hanging Rock, Crawney, and Bowling Alley Point opposed the project.
"While 54.5 per cent of the Ogunbil and Duncans Creek communities voted against the project. The Hills of Gold Preservation Inc requested that the response from these two communities be separated."
Engie development manager, Meredith Anderson, said that "people are far more likely to respond to surveys if they oppose a project, so we're delighted this project has actually had more support than any other in NSW".
"The results of the survey show a large majority of the local community have not responded and therefore should be considered neutral," she said.
Spokesperson for opposition group Hills of Gold Preservation Inc, Megan Trousdale, said the project didn't have a social license.
She said the poll results didn't come as a surprise.
"It's consistent with what we've been saying for four years. I'm grateful to Mr Anderson for taking the time to collect the hard data in a short space of time. It confirms what we've been saying, that the local majority oppose the Hills of Gold wind farm," she said.
The company plans to conduct another round of community information sessions in the region, next week. Engie has already held several rounds of community meetings, including with very high-ranking company executives.
Mr Anderson said the results of the survey will form the basis for his submission to the Independent Planning Commission.
"There's still a long way to go on this project and I've said all along that just because somebody puts up a renewable project doesn't mean it's good for the community," he said.
"It has to be the right project in the right location and it needs to have the community support."
The poll is not the first time the community has demonstrated opposition to the controversial renewable energy scheme.
Just a third of the 632 people who made a formal submission on the project backed the idea, when submissions were released in February last year.
Engie would build 65 turbines on the hills above Nundle if the project wins approval.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
