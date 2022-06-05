The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Piallaway and Dunedoo Rural Fire Brigade volunteers awarded Rural Fire Service Association joint members of the year

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 5 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SERVICE: Rural Fire Service Association joint Members of the Year Mick Miller and Mitchum Neave. Photo: Supplied

THE efforts of two volunteer firefighters to strengthen the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, has been awarded.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.