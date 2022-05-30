The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby League: Bevan French fulfils mother's wish with Challenge Cup win with Wigan

By Ian Laybourn
Updated May 30 2022 - 12:26am, first published 12:15am
Emotional: Tingha product Bevan French is still celebrating Wigan's Challenge Cup win in London. Photo: Wigan Warriors

Former Parramatta utility back Bevan French has fulfilled a wish from his dying mother by helping Wigan bring home the Challenge Cup for a record-extending 20th time.

