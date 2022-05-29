The Tamworth Swans underlined their AFL North West favouritism with a 72-point demolition of the Tamworth Kangaroos in their top of the table derby on Saturday.
After a bit of a slow start the Swans blew the Kangaroos off No.1 Oval, kicking 15 goals to four in a 106-34 masterclass to complete an undefeated first round.
Advertisement
Swans coach Paul Kelly was understandably very happy with the result and the performance, but at the same time conscious that they have some challenging games ahead of them, starting with Inverell in Inverell this weekend.
READ ALSO:
"I don't think we've won up there since about 2006," he said.
"Yesterday doesn't mean as much if don't get a win up there."
He thought the scoreboard wasn't a true reflection of the game on Saturday. It was "a lot harder" than it indicates.
"We probably didn't start as well as we wanted to," he said.
"We had a lot of the footy but just didn't convert it to goals."
They kicked just two in the first term for only a six point lead at the break. But they arrested that in the second, booting five to go into half-time up 51-17 and take a stranglehold on the game.
"When they came into our 50 we repulsed it a bit," Kelly said.
"(And) The pressure was good, tackling and pressure on the ball carrier."
That was for him probably the most impressive part of the performance.
The Swans shared the goal scoring around with Jack Richards, Nathan Keam, Josh Jones, Morgan Dunn and Mitchell Small all kicking two goals apiece and 10 different players getting their names on the scoresheet.
"It's good when you can get a lot of people contributing," Kelly said.
"The more goalkickers you have the better off you are, you're not as one dimensional."
Even better to have backmen kicking goals, as they did on Saturday with the run from the backline really good, he said.
"When you have those blokes having shots at goal that's a good work-rate," he said.
Advertisement
One of the highlights was Will George kicking his first goal for the Swans. The younger brother of Ed and Daisy, this is his first season of senior footy.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.