Lyn Tongue, the diminutive dynamo who runs the Gunnedah Jockey Club, was buzzing with excitement.
A vivid blue sky and a cool day had greeted the several hundred people who descended on Riverside Racecourse for the Gunnedah Cup meeting on Sunday afternoon.
"Fantastic," Tongue gushed over how the showcase meeting had come together, adding: "Really excited about how many people are here today."
The GJC secretary manager said several marquees had been set up for parties.
"Just generally really pleased with the support we've got," she said, adding that "the weather gods have been on our side so far".
The well-behaved crowd toasted the win of popular local trainer Gavin Groth in the $40,000 Gunnedah Cup, after apprentice Jackson Searle steered seven-year-old mare Annie's Street to victory.
It was Groth's debut Gunnedah Cup triumph.
He said: "Everybody wants to win their hometown cup ... And we done that today. So we can tick that off the box and get on with it."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
