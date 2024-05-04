The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Photos

Couple's home reno makes finals in National Trust awards

LR
By Lydia Roberts
May 4 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Dick and Tahlia Stewart outside their renovated, historical home, which is now unofficially on the Armidale Heritage Bus Tour.
Jesse Dick and Tahlia Stewart outside their renovated, historical home, which is now unofficially on the Armidale Heritage Bus Tour.

A COUPLE'S renovation of an historical Armidale cottage has made the finals of the 2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from History

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.