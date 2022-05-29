Narrabri Blues stormed back into Group 4 first grade calculations when the reigning minor premiers rocked Kootingal 44-28 in a Collins Park tryfest in Narrabri on Sunday.
The Blues produced their best first half of the season to set up the 16 point win, which enabled them to join the Roosters at the top of the competition with four other teams.
In an incredible situation six sides all sit on the top of the table with 10 points after seven rounds.
North Tamworth head the first grade table on points for and against (+92) with Dungowan (+90) second, Moree (+62) third, Boggabri (+40) fourth, Narrabri (+26) fifth and Kootingal (square) sixth.
Narrabri started brilliantly on Sunday and led 22-nil at half time.
"It was a really good win for us," Blues captain-coach Jake Rumsby told G4 Media after the game.
"It's the best first half of footy we've played all year."
"We were aggressive in defence and completed our sets."
"The second half I just can't put my finger on. We had a good chat at halftime but we just took our foot off their throat. They scored two quick tries but we got back into the grind."
Centre Hayden Bell scored three tries for the Blues to star and with Sam Saddler caused the Roosters plenty of problems on the right side.
"It was a real effort though," Rumsby said as he prepares for two big games against Werris Creek (away) and then North Tamworth (home).
That Kootingal won the second half 28-22 was testimony to their resolve, ability and determination with Kyle Cochrane sent off for a high tackle on Narrabri fullback Damon Gleeson just before half-time, leaving them with 12 men for the entire second half.
Club president Clarence "Lad" Jones said the Roosters "all had a dig".
"They had a red hot crack," Jones said of the 12-man Roosters.
"We were down to 11 men at one stage of the first half.
"It's always tough playing out here. Everyone is against you. It is a graveyard."
"Narrabri are a good side too."
Chris Vidler one of their stars, the robust prop carving many metres out of the Blues defences.
Fullback Nick Zahra, Josh Kevil, Kurt Hartmann and Ben Williams were also good for the Roosters.
Jones is looking forward to a home game at Kootingal Oval this weekend when the Roosters celebrate their new lights with their first game under the new LED lights.
They play Gunnedah in a game timed to start at 6.30pm with the first game of the Round 8 program an under-18's game from 2.30pm.
NARRABRI 44 (Hayden Bell 3, Daniel Howe 2, Lachie Trindall, Jacob Nichols, Sam Sadler, Mitch Dening tries, Travis Small 3, Todd Nichols gls) d KOOTINGAL 28 (Nick Zahra, Ethan Parry, Brayden Jerrard, Sam Taylor, Josh Kevil tries, Taylor 4gls) G4 B&F: 3 Sam Sadler (Narr), 2 Chris Vidler (K), 1 Hayden Bell (Narr).
