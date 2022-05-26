GUNNEDAH residents have been given the first detailed look at the town's new $53 million hospital, with the release of concept designs.
The artists impressions reveal the project in more detail, following the release of the master plan for community consultation in March.
More than 900 people had their say on the plan, with areas of concern including accessibility and making a central entry way to the hospital.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the concept designs show the main entry has been redesigned to improve access following concerns raised by the community.
The new hospital will be built on the existing hospital site, and house acute services including emergency, medical imaging, maternity, a birthing and inpatient unit, and administration.
Gunnedah Community Roundtable representative Kate McGrath said while the community welcomes the hospital redevelopment, more focus needs to be put on securing doctors.
"At this moment in time, the conversation is purely the physical upgrades to the building, and as far as that goes, it's been positive - they're certainly committed to the consultation," she said.
"There's just this constant lingering concern that really overshadows the positives, around the staffing and what's being done in that space.
"We've been told time and time again - Kevin Anderson has said it at several community meetings, 'build it and they'll come'.
"People want to know what's actually being done to attract additional staff and support the staff we have so that we can retain them other than just hoping that new facilities are going to do the job."
The community can view the designs and have their say by participating in a survey
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
