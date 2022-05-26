A HELICOPTER has crashed after reportedly clipping a powerline while a man and a woman were out pig hunting west of Tamworth on Thursday morning.
A 50-year-old man, who was a passenger in the chopper, was airlifted to a Newcastle hospital with serious injuries after the crash about 9am, on a property on the Newell Highway, near Bellata.
Emergency services - including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and its critical care team - were urgently called to the scene.
Ambulance paramedics treated the 32-year-old pilot for minor injuries she suffered in the crash.
She was taken to Moree hospital for treatment and was in a stable condition.
Oxley police officers attended the property and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police were told the man and the woman were pig hunting in the chopper when it clipped a powerline and fell from the sky.
