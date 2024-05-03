'Very surreal': Milsom men surrender to magnificence of the moment

There he was, in all his youthful glory, standing beside a towering influence on him and speaking effusively about a "surreal" experience so fresh his face was still flushed from it.
For Will Milsom, 19, it was the realisation of a long-held ambition that only materialised after his 45-year-old father, Tim, ended a deep freeze.
The Tamworth-based father and son had both played prop in the Cowboys' 66-6 reserve-grade win over the Bulldogs at Dungowan - their radiance flickering for all to see after lacing up together for the first time.
In 2015, Tim was a member of the Roosters' golden-point grand final defeat of the Magpies at Werris Creek. Nine years later, he came out of retirement to play with Will this year.
"He [Tim] kept talking about it, but I didn't think he'd ever actually follow through [and lace up again]," Will told the Leader.
"But it was very cool. It was a very surreal moment. I loved every minute of it."
Will, who made his first-grade debut in round one this season, had been sidelined with an ankle injury. The former Northern Tiger and Farrer First XIII forward expected to be back in the premier grade for an away clash against Narrabri on Saturday, May 5.
I'm a footy tragic, I love me football. So it's good to be out playing with the boy.
But the cadet electrical designer will never forget that sun-bathed autumn afternoon at Dungowan Recreation Reserve.
And neither will the most important man in his life.
"I'm a footy tragic, I love me football," Tim said. "So it's good to be out playing with the boy."
"He was first hit-up and I was second hit-up, so that was good," added Tim, the operations manager for Hanlon Consulting.
Tim said he and his best friend, Nathan Hamlin, had been talking about lining up with their sons. "I'm fortunate enough. I've already got to do it."
Nathan packed down in the second-row for Dungowan against Gunnedah. His son Jordan, outstanding in the No. 7 and as captain for the Northern Tigers' gun under-18 side this year, plays under-18s for Dungowan.
Tim's youngest boys, Zac and Northern Tiger Oliver, are also under-18 Cowboys.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.