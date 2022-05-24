The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Junior Chamber's Progressive dinner provides chance to network, push forward careers

Cody Tsaousis
Cody Tsaousis
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:30am
BIG EVENT: Junior Chamber's Jenna Rice, Edwina Carrigan, Hayley Wilson, Shonia Poole, along with the Powerhouse Hotel's Lauren Alley and Daine Cooper. Photo: Cody Tsaousis

YOUNG professionals in Tamworth are being urged to attend the Junior Chamber's Progressive Dinner, which provides the opportunity to network over food and drinks, and push careers to the next level.

