YOUNG professionals in Tamworth are being urged to attend the Junior Chamber's Progressive Dinner, which provides the opportunity to network over food and drinks, and push careers to the next level.
The event will be held on Friday, June 24 and span across a number of local venues. It will be available to people between the ages of 18 and 35.
Advertisement
The Progressive Dinner has been run before and was well supported, but has been skipped the past couple of years due to complications with COVID-19 restrictions.
But chairperson of the chamber, Shonia Poole, said the event's importance could not be understated, and networking in a city of Tamworth's size is extremely beneficial.
READ ALSO:
"The real purpose is to network and the core focus of our organisation is networking and building connections," she said.
"It's more than important, it's an absolutely crucial part of building a career in a town like Tamworth, I believe.
"I know in my own career path my network has pushed me forward more than I could ever have imagined."
The event will kick off at The Coal Bunker Bar at the Powerhouse Hotel, and will then move onto Tomms Bar in The Heights, The Longyard Hotel and finally The Press.
Some complimentary food and drinks will be available throughout the night, and transport will also be provided.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.