Oh Bonza! Flights cancelled, passengers stranded, so what's next?

What a hard-hitting piece by Ebony Bennett, deputy director of The Australia Institute on greenwashing - the practice of conveying a false impression that a company's products are environmentally sound ("Our great greenwashing myth" 27/4). For example, in March this year, the global investment management company Vanguard was found guilty of misleading investors that their money was being allocated to environmentally responsible companies more extensively than it actually was. But why does this matter? Many people feel powerless about climate change. But most of us have superannuation funds and many have mortgages. One way we can support the shift to a clean, green, ethical economy is to divest our money away from fossil fuel products. The tools provided by Market Forces help us rate our banks and super funds against environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. If most Australians acted on this revealing information, it would send a very strong signal to big business and speed up the energy transition. In the meantime, before you switch to Ampol's so-called "carbon-neutral" petrol, best to wait until the Ad Standards investigation is complete.

