Oh Bonza! Flights cancelled, passengers stranded, so what's next?

Well, I notice that another fly-by-nighter airline (Bonza) has bit the dust, in just 15 months of service and has left its passengers stranded all over the country with little to NO explanation. Is it me or do I have Physic powers? I originally gave this airline only 12 months.
I truly think our leaders should be expressing their anger towards this company on behalf of the residents who used this service, that they surely must have known in advance they were going down the gurgler and yet they said nothing and left travellers wondering what's going on.
I remember our excited mayor and local member just 12 months jumping all around this mob Bonza when it arrived on its first flight to Tamworth.
I think in future before you embarrass yourselves in front of another budget airline in future, that maybe you get some assurances from them that when they go bust in the first 12 months that we get prior warning and not leave people stranded.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
On Friday the 26th of April 2024 my sister had flown with Bonza air from Tamworth Airport to Melbourne so she could take her 11-month-old daughter to meet her great-grandmother for the first time who has dementia. She was praising the airline on the way down.
On Monday night she was able to check into her flight as normal and the flight was scheduled to take off at 1.15pm on Tuesday. When waking up this morning to be told that the airline has cancelled all flights. She was informed by her mother-in-law at 9am on the 30th of April 2024.
There was no contact from Bonza until later that morning. We spend nearly two hours trying to get in touch with them and was also trying to book a flight to Sydney from Melbourne.
After hours spend on the phone with Jetstar she was able to get a flight to Sydney. She is now getting her 80-year-old grandfather to drive her halfway to Tamworth tomorrow morning and her husband will meet them half way to complete the rest of their journey home.
As a mother of a nearly 1-year-old she felt very startled and confused as to what had happened. She feels that rural Australia was finally getting the chance to be connected with the rest of Australia and now that has just come to a holt due to the events of Bonza.
Lauren Sigmund, Greystanes
The Nationals nuclear energy policy lacks detail, will divide us, will be very costly and risks creating delay and dysfunction. There are better ways forward to zero emissions by 2050. Given the shroud of uncertainty surrounding the nuclear option, Australians should take Barnaby Joyce's well-known advice: "If you don't know, say no."
Laura Hughes, Hillvue
Australia's Great Barrier Reef has once again been hit with an extremely severe coral bleaching event. This is because World oceans are warming at an ever increasing pace caused by human induced climate change. There is no doubt at all that the massive earnings and global warming capacities of Corporations burning fossil fuels to create energy will have to be seriously curtailed if the Great Australian Barrier reef is to be saved. It appears to me that only Federal Government intervention can bring about this necessary result.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, SA
What a hard-hitting piece by Ebony Bennett, deputy director of The Australia Institute on greenwashing - the practice of conveying a false impression that a company's products are environmentally sound ("Our great greenwashing myth" 27/4). For example, in March this year, the global investment management company Vanguard was found guilty of misleading investors that their money was being allocated to environmentally responsible companies more extensively than it actually was. But why does this matter? Many people feel powerless about climate change. But most of us have superannuation funds and many have mortgages. One way we can support the shift to a clean, green, ethical economy is to divest our money away from fossil fuel products. The tools provided by Market Forces help us rate our banks and super funds against environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. If most Australians acted on this revealing information, it would send a very strong signal to big business and speed up the energy transition. In the meantime, before you switch to Ampol's so-called "carbon-neutral" petrol, best to wait until the Ad Standards investigation is complete.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.