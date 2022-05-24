AFTER two years of quiet over COVID, Tamworth Pride is back on track creating space for the LGBTQI+ community.
A group is only as good as the person willing to put in the miles, according to Tamworth Pride president Dianne Harris.
Advertisement
"I'm transgender, and Tamworth has been amazing to me, so it's my chance to give something back to the community," she said.
READ MORE:
Tamworth Pride, the youth group and the gender diversity group all meet monthly, and events are being organised for the coming months, including a fair day in October.
"These [events] really are about saying, look, you're not alone, you've had your struggles, we've all had our struggles, but we can support each other," she said.
"It's only through information that we can make things get easier and easier and easier."
The group met last week to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.
"It highlights the fact that there are still people being murdered because of their sexual preferences," Ms Harris said.
Born on a dairy farm, Ms Harris knew from the age of five she was in the wrong body.
It wasn't until she turned 50, and attempted suicide that she began to take the steps to become who she is.
After having to travel to Sydney and Newcastle to be among like-minded people, with a bit of encouragement, Ms Harris began building a community in Tamworth.
"That's when we started the diversity groups, and from there, we built Pride and made things happen in Tamworth, so people don't have to go away to meet other people," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.