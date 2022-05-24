A WOMAN has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after she crashed through a ceiling while working on home repairs west of Tamworth yesterday.
Emergency services were called to a Coonabarabran home late on Monday afternoon after reports a 74-year-old woman had fallen through the roof.
Advertisement
Ambulance paramedics treated the woman at the house for the serious chest injuries she sustained in the incident, before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed at the scene.
READ ALSO:
The chopper's critical care team further helped the woman and stabilised her for transport.
She was flown directly to Tamworth hospital and was reportedly in a serious but stable condition at the time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.