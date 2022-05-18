Last day for COVID positive voters to postal register

The Northern Daily Leader
Last day for COVID positive voters to register for Australian Electoral Commission postal vote for federal election 2022

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 18 2022 - 4:19am, first published 3:00am
Wednesday is the last day to register for a postal vote for anyone who has tested positive to COVID-19 since Saturday and hasn't already voted in the upcoming federal election.

