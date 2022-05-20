A CHARITY rally driver accused of causing a crash which killed his passenger on a regional road near Tamworth is set to front a trial later this year.
Csaba Somogyi was flanked by his solicitor when he appeared virtually in Tamworth District Court on Tuesday.
Judge Deborah Payne asked lawyers if any problems had popped up, or if the matter was on track.
"For our part, subject to potentially one small pre-trial issue, ready to proceed," defence barrister Sebastian De Brennan told the court.
"I'm hoping that could be resolved but if it can't it would be a short argument."
Crown prosecutor John Stanhope said he was aware of that hurdle, which the court heard related to a witness statement.
"I think I understand the issue being raised Your Honour, so we will have some discussions," he told the court.
Somogyi's case will be called again when the district court sits next in Tamworth in June, but Judge Payne warned there were other trials lined up that would take priority at that time.
Somogyi has pleaded not guilty to one charge of dangerous driving occasioning death.
He faces one allegation of negligent driving as a back-up offence.
The charges stem from a fatal crash during the Riverina Redneck Rally - a charity event raising money for kids with cancer - near Manilla more than two years ago.
The Crown case is that Somogyi was behind the wheel of a hatchback near Borah Creek when it crashed about 1pm on March 5, 2020.
The 49-year-old passenger tragically died at the scene, and Somogyi also suffered injuries.
The case was adjourned.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
