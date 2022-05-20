The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Csaba Somogyi to stand trial in Tamworth, accused of causing fatal crash near Manilla during Riverina Redneck Rally in 2020

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 20 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADJOURNED: A man will front the district court in Tamworth later this year after a man died in a car crash in 2020. Photo: File

A CHARITY rally driver accused of causing a crash which killed his passenger on a regional road near Tamworth is set to front a trial later this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.