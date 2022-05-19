The woke agendas that are creeping into our schools are not ok. It's creating confusion for our children and exposing them to ideas their minds are not ready for. First and foremost we need to get everyone - no matter what their field - back to work and end these mandates; if you think they've been ended, ask people if they're back at work. Once we have our workforce back to normal, we can then address the shortfalls in our staffing - and this must include support staff.

