THE future is looking green for Gunnedah and Quirindi, with two public schools set to take part in the country's largest school-based solar trial.
Gunnedah High School and Quirindi High School will have solar battery energy and virtual power plant technology installed on site, in a bid to reduce electricity costs and improve the environment.
Advertisement
Gunnedah High School principal, Emily McInerney, said the solar panels would not only help the school be more energy efficient, but would also help generate conversation in the classroom.
"It will allow us to have discussions with out students about clean energy and sustainability, which they can apply inside and outside the classroom," Ms McInerney said.
READ ALSO:
"We already do a lot in science and STEM areas but even having discussions in English, where they can write persuasive arguments about current issues is a really good opportunity."
Gunnedah and Qurindi high schools are just two of 58 across the state to trial the green technology.
It is hoped the switch to solar will help reduce electricity costs and free up money for educational resources.
"It's an opportunity to spend it on opportunities and outcomes for students in the classroom," Ms McInerney said.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said schools provided the perfect infrastructure to trial the technology.
"We have over eight million square metres of NSW public schools roof spaces and we are looking at how we can utilise this space to reduce electricity costs and improve the environment," Ms Mitchell said.
Ms McInerney said being part of the trial was a huge step forward for Gunnedah High School.
"The trial allows the school to generate, store and reuse its own renewable energy, putting it back into the community, which is really nice," she said.
"Current and future students can benefit from this."
The new solar panels are expected to be installed this term.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.