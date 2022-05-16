The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Building industry welcomes election spotlight on housing policy to help first home buyers

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated May 16 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOOMING: G.J Gardner Homes Tamworth managing director Dan Urquhart and Jeremy Bainbridge. Photo: Peter Hardin

A LOCAL builder has welcomed the current spotlight on the housing industry, with hopes it will result in more first home buyers entering the market.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.