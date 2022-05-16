A LOCAL builder has welcomed the current spotlight on the housing industry, with hopes it will result in more first home buyers entering the market.
The Coalition government's recent announcement that it would allow first home buyers to access 40 per cent of their superannuation for a home deposit, if re-elected, has drawn a mixed reaction.
But G.J Gardner Homes Tamworth managing director Dan Urquhart welcomed anything that would make it easier to break into the market.
"I think it's a positive thing if people are able to get into the housing market easier," he said.
Local home builders have been kept busy in 2022, with a rise in dwelling approvals, prices and multiple new housing estates in Tamworth seeing the industry boom.
"It's been really busy, and we're looking forward to the future, there's lots of land out there and it's a really good time in the building industry," Mr Urquhart said.
However, Mr Urquhart expects that demand will soon ease a bit, which he said will be a positive thing because it will reduce the strain on the industry.
"We're optimistic that it will be at a good level for Tamworth," he said.
Master Builders Australia, a national body which represents the interests of the industry, has also commended the policy.
However, it has drawn concerns from the superannuation industry and property experts that it would drive up housing prices.
The Australian Labor Party has already promised a new Help to Buy scheme to help 10,000 low-and middle-income first home buyers per year into the market through a shared equity scheme.
It would allow the government to contribute 30 to 40 per cent of the cost of the home, equity that must be paid back when the property is sold, or the buyer's income reaches $90,000 for singles or $120,000 for couples.
BuyersBuyers CEO Doron Peleg said with both sides of politics looking at measures to improve access, rates of home ownership could rebound.
"It's possible that the home ownership rate can rise back towards 70 per cent by the time of the 2025 election," Mr Peleg said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
