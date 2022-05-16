AN ELDERLY woman managed to scare away an intruder with a scream after waking to find a man inside her bedroom in the early daylight hours.
A 23-year-old man was arrested by police at about 4pm on Monday after police launched an investigation into the break-and-enter just before 6:30am that morning.
Police were called to Cossa Street in West Tamworth after reports an 89-year-old woman woke up and saw a man in her bedroom.
Police said the man ran from the scene after the woman screamed.
Oxley officers set up a crime scene and combed the area for clues, with specialist officers examining the location.
Several items were seized for forensic examination.
Investigations led police to home in on the 23-year-old man at a home on the nearby Sue Crescent.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with aggravated break-and-enter with intent knowing people were there, as well as break-and-enter house and steal.
The man will front Tamworth Local Court today after spending the night in police custody.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information should contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19.
