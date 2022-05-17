PARTICIPANTS shimmied for a cause that speaks to a lot of people who dance and plenty that don't this World Belly Dance Day, said Tamworth Bellylicious Bellydance teacher, Rita Fisher.
Ms Fisher and her team of belly dancers took home over $500 for Tamworth Family Support Services on Saturday, by shaking it on the streets for 'Shimmy Mob,' an international event raising awareness of domestic abuse.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
"So many of the women who are joining and participating may not actually be belly dancers, they're just people from the public who think it will be a good cause and then find that they quite enjoy the dance," Ms Fisher said.
"They're joining in because they themselves are sufferers, or survivors, or victims of domestic abuse in one way or another."
Statistics show one in three women and one in seven men experience domestic violence. Like belly dancing, it is more predominantly a female experience.
"With belly dancing, I think it's just women trying to stand up and give a voice to those that don't have a voice to be heard and to just speak up and say it's not on anymore," Ms Fisher said.
"We can't put up with this."
With over 16800 participants across 61 countries dancing for Shimmy Mob, Ms Fisher said World Belly Dance day brings people together.
The belly dance school plans to keep shimmying for domestic violence prevention, with an Arabian Nights themed dinner opening to the public in the next month, which will include dancing, music, an Egyptian meal, and more.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.