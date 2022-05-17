The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

World Belly Dance Day Tamworth: Bellylicious Bellydance raise over $500 for Tamworth Family Support Services

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHIMMY SISTERS: The Bellylicious Bellydance team raised over $500 from bucket donations by dancing around Tamworth from 9am until 9pm on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

PARTICIPANTS shimmied for a cause that speaks to a lot of people who dance and plenty that don't this World Belly Dance Day, said Tamworth Bellylicious Bellydance teacher, Rita Fisher.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.