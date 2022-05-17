IF YOU ever needed an excuse to enjoy a cuppa and a cake, here is your perfect opportunity.
Cancer Council's annual 'Biggest Morning Tea' fundraisers officially kick off on Thursday, to raise money to support patients and their families.
Tamworth Cancer Council community relations officer Kate Dubois said for the first time in two years, the morning teas will be back to normal.
"People came up with really creative ways to have morning teas," Ms Dubois said.
"They were virtual, plate drop offs in driveways and everyone was having morning tea on Skype at their desks.
"Everyone's just really excited to be back to normal this year."
The morning teas are all about catching up, raising money and of course, the scones.
Ms Dubois said the events, which will be held right across the Tamworth region, were also the perfect chance to spread the message about preventative cancer measures.
"We really hope that this does generate a bit of conversation within the community," she said.
"If half a dozen people end up doing their bowel cancer screening kits because of this reminder, then that's fantastic news."
The money raised from the morning teas will go towards funding Tamworth's Inala House, and transport for treatment service.
"These services are really important in regional areas because people have so far to travel for cancer treatment," Ms Dubois said.
"Inala House most weeks is well and truly above 100 per cent.
"The need for the service is absolutely there."
Donations will also go towards funding cancer research and advocacy campaigning to keep the government aware and accountable.
On Thursday, morning teas will be held at the West Tamworth Tennis Club, The Atrium Cafe, Break Away Beauty and the Walcha Tennis Club.
Coffee and cake will also be on offer at Hallsville Uniting Church on Friday and Loomberah Hall and the Somerton Hotel on May 26, while Willow Tree Race Course will host their morning tea on May 29.
