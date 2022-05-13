THE SIREN is being sounded for community members to join forces with organisations to investigate ways to prevent crime, work on solving social issues and make the region a safer place.
Tamworth Regional Council's Crime Prevention Working Group will meet for the first time this year, at the end of the month.
Deputy mayor Mark Rodda is back on the committee for a second time and is one of four councillors involved.
"I know that our community is hurting and suffering," he said.
"I would like to think that we will be able to kick a few more goals."
Cr Rodda told the Leader the group has a strong sense of what the community needs by bringing local police, services, the state government and residents to the one table.
Expressions of interest are open for up to three - or possibly more - community representatives to sign up and have their say.
Cr Rodda said he was looking forward to hearing from locals.
A recent property crime wave has left the city shaken and a police strike force has been launched to tackle it.
Cr Rodda said social media is often littered with personal experiences, but joining the working group would be an opportunity to share insights, contribute towards making real positive change and find solutions.
"It has to be about addressing the long-term reasons and impacts of ongoing offending," he said.
The group can advise council on strategic priorities or problems when it comes to crime prevention, including calling to lobby levels of government to fund programs and resourcing.
Recommendations that come out of the group go before a council meeting for a decision to be made.
Group members include four councillors, representatives from Oxley police and MP Kevin Anderson's office, as well as from corrective or youth services, Aboriginal organisations, and the domestic violence, education, business and housing sectors.
Tamworth Regional Council director of liveable communities, Gina Vereker, said councillors will confirm the community representatives at a meeting after the expression of interest stage.
"We love it when members of the community want to get involved," she said. "The idea is that the community gets to have a say and bring their experience to the table.
Ms Vereker said the crime prevention group had been productive in the past in discussing social problems, the outcomes desired and how to get there.
"The issue is we don't get that change overnight," she said.
She said it was a fantastic committee and overall just one part of a much bigger picture when it comes to crime prevention and safer communities.
Outside the group, there's a push to encourage services to do some work out of spaces at The Youthie, and the council's youth strategy is also in development.
Crime Prevention Working Group meetings are run at least quarterly.
Community members can express their interest by emailing Tamworth Regional Council before the afternoon of May 19.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
