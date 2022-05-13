The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Expressions of interest open for residents to represent community on Tamworth's crime prevention working group

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 13 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALL TO COMMUNITY: Tamworth Regional Council director of liveable communities Gina Vereker. Photo: Gareth Gardner

THE SIREN is being sounded for community members to join forces with organisations to investigate ways to prevent crime, work on solving social issues and make the region a safer place.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.