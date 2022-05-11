The Northern Daily Leader
Jason James Riley fined for negligent driving after crashing BMW into McCarthy Catholic College in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 11 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 7:00pm
SCHOOL CRASH: A man has been fined for negligent driving after crashing into a school hall. Photo: File

A FINE of a few hundred bucks has been dished to a man who was fanging it at double the signposted speed limit when he crashed his BMW through a high school hall, "freaked out" and fled.

