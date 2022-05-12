The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Recreational users of Chaffey Dam told to avoid contact with the water due to blue green algae outbreak

By Newsroom
Updated May 12 2022 - 8:25am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON ALERT: A red alert has been issued for Chaffey Dam after potentially toxic levels of blue-green algae was detected. Photo: Peter Hardin

A Red Alert level warning (high alert) for blue-green algae has been issued for Chaffey Dam.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.