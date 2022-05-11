POLICE were left covered in shattered glass when rocks were thrown from a stolen car at a marked vehicle before dawn.
Investigators are appealing for information after police cars were targeted in West Tamworth about 3am on Wednesday.
Oxley police Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader a number of police vehicles were responding to reports of two stolen cars when rocks were thrown at them.
One marked car had its windscreen smashed.
"It's disappointing," Detective Inspector Darcy said.
The police officers were not injured, he confirmed.
Strike Force Western Mongoose - the squad dedicated to busting property crime offenders - is investigating the incident.
Detective Inspector Darcy is at the helm of the operation and urged anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV from West Tamworth this morning to contact Tamworth police.
The strike force laid further property-related charges on Wednesday.
Detective Inspector Darcy reminded locals to lock up securely - especially at night - and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.
Service stations are encouraged to implement 'pay before pumping' in the overnight hours, and check identification.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
