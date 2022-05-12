The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Luke O'Connor: Building designer flourishes at Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 12 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MONSTER TAMED: "You sort of wonder, what was I worried about all the time" ... Luke O'Connor. Photo: Mark Bode

In the end, Luke O'Connor wondered what all the fuss was about.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.