Farrer to host TAS in annual multi-sport competition for Dick Hodgson Shield

Updated May 12 2022 - 5:18am, first published May 11 2022 - 11:45pm
A more than decade-long friendly rivalry between two of the region's boarding schools will be re-ignited this Friday when Farrer and The Armidale School do battle across seven sports for the Dick Hodgson Shield.

