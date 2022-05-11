A more than decade-long friendly rivalry between two of the region's boarding schools will be re-ignited this Friday when Farrer and The Armidale School do battle across seven sports for the Dick Hodgson Shield.
The annual fixture will see students compete in basketball, chess, debating, soccer, rugby union, shooting and tennis.
After a snow and rain-affected event last year at TAS, Farrer will host this year's installment.
They are the current holders of the shield, which is named after a former TAS sportsmaster.
"It's a competition day steeped in tradition and friendly rivalry," Farrer headmaster Clint Gallagher said.
"The students from both schools look forward to TAS vs Farrer each year. This year, with the lifting of restrictions, the teams are excited to compete.
"A day like this is a great bonding experience for students and I know our boys have been training hard to help bring home the Shield for Farrer."
TAS Director of Co-curricular Huon Barrett said the multi-sport competition is a highlight on the sporting calendar and "really allows for a great sense of involvement for students from both schools".
The afternoon commences at 1pm with basketball (Year 9/10), debating (Year 9/10 and 11/12) and shooting, with a small bore, bench rest target competition being held at the indoor 50m Caliber Country Range at Taminda.
Chess, tennis (both Junior and Senior teams) and soccer (three divisions) will commence at 2.00pm, along with the first of the rugby union action.
It will be the largest sport contested with six fixtures in 14s, 16s and Opens, culminating in the 1st XV's clash at the school's No.1 Oval at 4pm. As well as points towards the overall bragging rights, the two sides will also be playing for the Jim Levy Shield (named after a former Farrer Deputy Principal), which is currently held by TAS.
