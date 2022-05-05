Luke O'Connor emitted a seriousness in keeping with the torturous task awaiting him.
Sitting on a bench at Anzac Park, the married father of two detailed the arduous, meticulous preparation he has undertaken in order to compete in his debut Grafton to Inverell Classic.
Advertisement
He also spoke about the psychological barrier he overcame just to get to the stage where he was mentally fortified enough to put himself on a path towards what is arguably Australia's hardest one-day road race.
At age 47, the Tamworth Cycle Club member said that it was pretty much now or never in terms of doing the 228km race, which will be held on Saturday and involves 3382 metres of climbs.
Read also:
O'Connor admitted to feeling "quite nervous". He expects that it will take him upwards of eight hours to complete the event - five hours longer than he has raced before.
He has been riding 300km a week for six months in preparation for the race, having overhauled his lifestyle in the process, including no alcohol. "Or cut down at least," he said, adding that he had long wanted to contest the event.
"People around here [say that] if you're a fair dinkum rider, you've gotta do the Grafton," he said. "So that's what it's all about."
He continued: "I've been petrified of it, really. I have been there [at the race] in a support role. It sort of blew my mind a bit.
"And that put me off it for a couple of years, to be honest, because I know how hard it is. Just seeing some of the reactions from some of the riders. They reach the top of the hill [the Gibraltar Range]; it's like they've seen a ghost.
"I know what it will be like."
So, what will you be doing on Saturday?
O'Connor moved to Tamworth at age 10 after his father, Dan, a former pro cyclist, found work in the city.
O'Connor, a building designer, started cycling just before his 40th birthday. He bought his uncle's "cheap bike", and has been riding pretty much non stop since then.
They reach the top of the hill [the Gibraltar Range]; it's like they've seen a ghost.
He said his wife, Olivia, was "really supportive and really encourages" him to ride, "because she knows how much it helps the mental health".
"It does take away your focus from other things, like your family; as much as you don't want to say it, but it does," he said of preparing for the Grafton to Inverell.
Advertisement
"So, it will be good to finish it. And yeah, get back to a bit of family time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.