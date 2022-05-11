Paddy Ryan could make a shock return to the field for the Waratahs this weekend.
The Tamworth product has been signed on a short-term cover deal for prop Harry Johnson-Holmes' potentially season ending injury and linked up with the squad this week after completing his commitments in Japan.
Advertisement
The 33-year old has been plying his trade there with the Munakata Sanix Blues, and with San Diego in the Major League Rugby competition in the US, since finishing up with the Waratahs after the 2018 season.
In an eight-year career with the franchise the former Pirate clocked up over 100 appearances and was part of the 2014 title-winning side.
READ ALSO:
Wallaby Ned Hannigan has also returned to Daceyville in a boost for the Waratahs as they look to push their way into the top four (they currently sit fifth).
NSW prop Angus Bell said Hanigan and Ryan had already made an impact at training.
"It just adds to the standard of training - as soon as they came in they had an immediate impact," he said.
"You could just feel the competition within the squad and also the intensity just lift again.
"It's been nothing but positive and plus those two are just top blokes ... it's great to have them both in the squad."
The Waratahs host the Hurricanes at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday night. They then have matches against the Highlanders in Dunedin and Blues back at Leichhardt to come before the eight-team finals series.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.