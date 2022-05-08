Sam Hill's brave breakaway attempt in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic failed when the Tamworth-based rider was reeled in by two Victorians.
Hill, who rides for Nero Continental, finished third in division one on Saturday - 1min and 19sec behind race winner Drew Morey of Team BridgeLane.
Morey edged Mark O'Brien of InForm TMX Make.
Hill's fellow Tamworth Cycle Club member, Luke O'Connor, finished 16th in division three in his Grafton to Inverell debut.
The two other TCC members in the race, Pip Ash and Mark Jeffrey, finished 30th and 32nd in the women's division and division three respectively.
O'Connor, TCC's spokesman, said of Hill: "He went really well. He made a breakaway with 20km to go, trying to snatch it.
"But the two Victorians, they ended up pulling him back."
O'Connor said Morey and O'Brien "dropped" Hill on the last climb of the race.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
