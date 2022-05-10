The Salvation Army is highlighting the emergence of a 'shadow pandemic' over the last few years with their annual Red Shield Appeal.
The signature fundraising drive is in full swing and was launched on Tuesday by Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb and Mr DeTommaso.
Communities are still feeling the impacts of multiple disasters over the last few years, including the increase of domestic violence due to income insecurity.
For 57 years the annual fundraiser has called on the generosity of people to donate what they can to help those doing it tough. Over that time, 1000s of lives have been transformed by The Salvos - one person is assisted every 17 seconds.
But a 'shadow pandemic' has emerged over the last 12 months, with risks of domestic violence increasing. One in four women will reportedly experience domestic violence in their lifetime.
"We need the help of the community members more than ever, as we continue to support those who have felt the devastating impacts of the past couple of years," Mr DeTommaso said.
Mayor Russell Webb said the hardships are likely to continue.
"We're certainly stepping into some uncharted waters with global activities, interest rates rising, inflation rising, and there are a lot of people out there that are feeling the pinch and will be calling on people like The Salvation Army to give them some support through those tough times," he said.
"So I would encourage wherever possible for people to dig deep, and help this organisation help those in the most need."
Mr DeTommaso and The Salvos aim to raise $22,000 in Tamworth, with all local funds remaining in the community.
"We're so grateful to the Tamworth community who have always rallied together and supported the red shield appeal year on and year on, and here we are 2022 and we continue," Mr DeTommaso said.
To get involved contact The Salvos at 02 6762 3930 or visit https://digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/t/tamworth-salvos to donate.
