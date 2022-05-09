People rocking up to the pre-poll venue on Peel Street in Tamworth had plenty of reasons for getting their votes in quick as early voting began on Monday.
Come election day, some will be busy with university, some will be receiving critical healthcare, some will be away on holiday and some are just hoping to beat the queues.
For many early voters, the risk of catching COVID in the crowds is a contributing factor.
Samantha Leonard turned her vote in on Monday because she works with small children, and doesn't want to put them at risk.
Being in isolation during the election is the last thing Jean Coady would want.
"I think it's terrible not to have your say," she said.
That's just one of several reasons Ms Coady chose to pre-poll.
"I'm very sure of who I'm voting for, we've had three years of chaos and not very good government," she said.
"I don't need to see any more debates or to listen any more."
For Jeff Lang, who is legally blind, voting comes with extra challenges. His partner will be helping him vote - it could be an issue if it was just him.
"Voting is a private thing, and it can start an argument if someone wants to disagree with your candidate," he said.
In Armidale there were about 30 early voters who visited the pre-poll venue in the morning.
It left the Labor Party having to quickly find more how-to-vote cards, party volunteer Caroline Chapman said.
She said aged care had been a concern raised by the early voters.
The Australian Electoral Commission is expecting the early voting trend to continue to rise this year.
The amount of New England voters choosing to pre-poll rose by almost 10,000 in the 2019 election.
For more information head to the AEC's website
