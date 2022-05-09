The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Early voting trend on the rise as pre-polls open in the New England

Laurie Bullock
Eva Baxter
By Laurie Bullock, and Eva Baxter
Updated May 9 2022 - 8:48am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EARLY BIRD: 515 Peel Street Tamworth is one of seven pre-poll venues across the New England. Photo: Eva Baxter

People rocking up to the pre-poll venue on Peel Street in Tamworth had plenty of reasons for getting their votes in quick as early voting began on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, Northern Tablelands & North West

Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.